Clark County

Man found dead near fishing spot in Clark County

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

November 02, 2017 4:44 PM

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office found a man dead in a body of water Thursday afternoon.

Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue said the office responded to the Clark County Fish and Game Club on Waterworks Road around 3 p.m. There, they found the body in water near the building.

Perdue said police don’t believe foul play was involved. The man was elderly, Perdue said, and may have died from a medical condition or have slipped and fallen into the body of water and drowned.

The death was under investigation. The man’s identity was not immediately available.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • House fire in Winchester

    Firefighters with Winchester and Clark County fire departments battled a mid afternoon structure fire that heavily damaged the house at 15 Linden Ave. Several units from the Lexington Fire Dept. were dispatched to Winchester to provide fire coverage while Winchester firefighters were busy with this fire.

House fire in Winchester

House fire in Winchester 0:27

House fire in Winchester
The lesson Kentucky basketball’s big men have to learn 1:16

The lesson Kentucky basketball’s big men have to learn
Who broke Tai Wynyard’s nose? 1:06

Who broke Tai Wynyard’s nose?

View More Video