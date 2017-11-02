Man found dead near fishing spot in Clark County

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office found a man dead in a body of water Thursday afternoon.
Clark County Sheriff Berl Perdue said the office responded to the Clark County Fish and Game Club on Waterworks Road around 3 p.m. There, they found the body in water near the building.
Perdue said police don’t believe foul play was involved. The man was elderly, Perdue said, and may have died from a medical condition or have slipped and fallen into the body of water and drowned.
The death was under investigation. The man’s identity was not immediately available.
