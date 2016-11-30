Historic hospital building in Albany is destroyed in fire

One of Clinton County’s most iconic and historically significant buildings was destroyed by a fire of undetermined origin Tuesday night.
The Albany Fire Department was dispatched to the former Maple Hill Hospital, on Hospital Street in Albany, about 8:30 p.m. and found the structure fully engulfed in flames. The building, which had been vacant for several years, was a total loss.
The Maple Hill Hospital opened Jan. 1, 1942, in an old dwelling and was owned and operated by Clinton County physician Floyd B. Hay. Several doctors and a host of staffers treated patients for nearly a quarter-century before the hospital closed in 1966, according to Hay in his book, “The Country Doctor,” because of changes in federal regulations and Medicare.
At full operations, the hospital had 15 beds, an operating room, a delivery room, a nursery and a laboratory, with services for residents that included office visits, emergency treatments, births and general surgery.
Hay was the first full-time Clinton County trained surgeon. He continued to practice medicine in Albany and Clinton County until he was killed in a car accident at age 79.
Albany Fire Chief Robert Roeper, who remained at the scene Wednesday morning, told the Clinton County News that an arson investigation had begun.
Albany and Clinton County are served by The Medical Center of Albany, which is part of the Commonwealth Health Corporation network of Bowling Green.
