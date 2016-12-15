Eighteen Lexington police recruits graduate

1:55 Mitch Barnhart: More changes coming to Rupp Pause

4:07 Celebrating 40 years: Rupp Arena, an 'icon'

3:16 Christmas according to kids by Southland Christian Church

2:21 John Calipari gives North Carolina scouting report

3:41 Convicted killer: He 'did not mean to stab him so many times'

0:39 Sidewalk signs warn UK students about distracted walking

1:19 John Calipari doesn't want Cats to rely on three-pointers

1:51 Winter's coming. Kentucky's ready; how about you?

1:04 Bevin: Kentucky's pension problem 'not even close to being fixed'