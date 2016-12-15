Fayette County

December 15, 2016 3:39 PM

Eighteen Lexington police recruits graduate

Eighteen recruits graduated Thursday from the Lexington Police Training Academy.

The ceremony on the Bluegrass Community and Technical College’s Newtown Campus marked the end of 32 weeks in the academy.

The class increases the size of the police force to 546 sworn officers, police spokeswoman Brenna Angel said. Additionally, there are 12 recruits in the academy’s next class.

Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin and Police Chief Mark Barnard spoke at the graduation, and the Rev. C.B. Akins Sr. from First Baptist Church Bracktown was the guest speaker.

The new officers start work with the department Monday.

