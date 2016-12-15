Eighteen Lexington police recruits graduate

Eighteen new graduates of the Lexington Police Department were ceremonially sworn in Thursday by Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin during a ceremony at the Lexington Police Training Academy. Mayor Jim Gray had officially sworn in the officers a few days ago because he had to be out of town on Thursday. Speakers at the graduation ceremony included Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin, Police Chief Mark Barnard and the Rev. Dr. C.B. Akins Sr. from First Baptist Church Bracktown. The police training academy is on the Bluegrass Community and Technical College’s Newtown Campus, 500 Newtown Pike.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Eighteen new graduates of the Lexington Police Department were ceremonially sworn in Thursday by Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin during a ceremony at the Lexington Police Training Academy. Mayor Jim Gray had officially sworn in the officers a few days ago because he had to be out of town on Thursday. Speakers at the graduation ceremony included Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin, Police Chief Mark Barnard and the Rev. Dr. C.B. Akins Sr. from First Baptist Church Bracktown. The police training academy is on the Bluegrass Community and Technical College’s Newtown Campus, 500 Newtown Pike.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Newly sworn-in police officer Kristan Beard shared her hat with Brooklyn Landrum, 3, after Thursday’s graduation ceremony. Brooklyn is the daughter of a friend, and Beard considers the girl her niece.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Josiah Norton, 2, touched the badge of newly sworn-in Lexington police officer Donald Horton Jr. after Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard spoke during the graduation ceremony.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
The Lexington Police Training Academy’s new graduating class stood at attention as the Lexington Police honor guard presented colors during the graduation ceremony.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Newly sworn-in Lexington police officer Demitri Ray kissed his 3-month-old daughter, Blakely Ray, after Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
From left, Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard, newly sworn-in officer Corey Sutton, the Rev. V.B. Akins and Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin posed for a photo during Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
The Rev. Dr. C.B. Akins Sr., from First Baptist Church Bracktown, spoke during Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
From left, Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard, newly sworn-in officer La’Ron Newell-Goodwin, the Rev. V.B. Akins and Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin posed for a photo during Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Lexington Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin spoke during Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Isabel Gonzalez took a photo during Thursday’s graduation ceremony at the Lexington Police Training Academy. Gonzalez came from New York stop see her nephew, Roberto Reyes Jr., be sworn in.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
From left, Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard, newly sworn-in officer Jacinto Martinez Jr., the Rev. V.B. Akins and Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin posed for a photo during Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Lexington’s newest police officers marched in during Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
From left, Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard, newly sworn-in officer Donald Childers, the Rev. V.B. Akins and Public Safety Commissioner Ronnie Bastin posed for a photo during Thursday’s graduation ceremony.
Charles Bertram
cbertram@herald-leader.com
Comments