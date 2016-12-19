Horse returns to old Courthouse

The copper horse on top of the weather vane has returned to the top of the bell tower at the historic Fayette County Courthouse. Work continues on a $30 million renovation of the courthouse which is expected to take more than a year to complete. American Roofing and Sheet Metal took old copper off the bell tower and replaced the old wood before covering the bell tower with new copper. The building, which was built in 1898, has been shuttered since 2012, when asbestos and lead paint were discovered. The new horse is 4 feet long.
