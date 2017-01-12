One injured in crash with fire truck on North Broadway

A motorist was injured Thursday night in a collision with a fire engine.
The crash occurred at about 9 p.m. when a Lexington Fire Department engine on its way to a call was heading inbound on North Broadway near Judy Lane with its lights and sirens activated, police Sgt. Brian Peterson said.
He said the crew operating the engine received a change in its call and tried to make a U-turn to go outbound on North Broadway.
A vehicle that had been traveling behind the fire engine hit the engine in the left rear as it turned, Peterson said.
The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital. The person’s injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
Peterson said the passenger vehicle sustained significant damage. The fire engine had minor to moderate damage, he said.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
Comments