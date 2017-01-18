Fayette County coroner searching for family of woman who died

The Fayette County coroner’s office is asking for the public’s help in the search for family or friends of a woman who died last Friday.
Tina Odom, 47, lived in the Eddie Street area of Lexington, according to the coroner’s office. She died at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital of natural causes.
An Eddie Street address was listed for Odom, but the house was vacant and neighbors did not know her, according to the coroner’s office.
Anyone with information about Odom’s family or friends is asked to call the coroner’s office at 859-455-5700 or UK Hospital at 859-323-5818.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
