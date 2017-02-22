Lexington is the country’s third least diverse large city, according to recent study

Lexington was ranked the third least diverse large city in the United States in a study released Wednesday.
Lexington ranked 58th out of 60 large cities of 300,000 population or above, with 1st being the most diverse, according to the WalletHub study. The 501 most populated U.S. cities were evaluated and broken up into groups of large, midsize (100,000 to 300,000) and small (fewer than 100,000).
In the overall rankings of the 501 cities, Lexington landed closer to the middle of the pack at 284.
Each of the cities was ranked by a cultural diversity score that was determined through evaluations of racial and ethnic diversity, linguistic diversity and birthplace diversity, according to WalletHub. The study used data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
In the breakdown of the rankings, Lexington ranked 285th in racial and ethnic diversity, 266th in language diversity and 285th in birthplace diversity, according to the study.
Ten Kentucky cities were included in the overall ranking. Bowling Green had the highest ranking at 224 and Owensboro had the lowest at 458.
Lexington’s overall cultural diversity score was 46.81 out of 100, according to the study. Parkersburg, W.V. had the lowest with a 7.4 diversity score and Jersey City, N.J. had the highest with 95.88. Others with high diversity among their residents included Germantown, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring, all in Maryland.
In both the large city rankings and overall rankings, Lexington was shown to be more culturally diverse than Louisville. Louisville fell at 312 in the overall rankings and was 59th among large cities, according to the study.
See the full list of ranked cities here.
Comments