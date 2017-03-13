Fire causes damage to Peddler’s Mall

Lexington firefighters are trying to determine what caused a small fire at the Peddler’s Mall on New Circle Road Monday evening.
The fire started in one or two booths at the back of the building. There were no injuries and it’s not clear how much damage was sustained, said Maj. C.J. Haunz.
The fire started after 7:30 p.m. Haunz said the mall — which has individual booths that sell antiques and other goods — had a sprinkler system that kept the fire in the back of the building. Fire crews were able to contain the fire quickly, he said.
Crews were on the scene for a few hours on Monday night. The Peddler’s Mall on East New Circle Road has more than 700 booths, according to the Peddler’s Mall Facebook page. According to the Fayette County Property Value Administrator web site, the building was built in 1964.
