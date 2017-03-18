Fire damages Lexington commercial building

A fire damaged a commercial building off Old Frankfort Pike on Saturday night.
The fire, which was reported at about 6 p.m., was contained to the back of JB’s Auto and Equipment Repairs, at 730 Werne Dr.
Lexington Fire Department Battalion Chief Jason Wells said the shop sustained moderate fire damage, and some other units in the building had minor smoke damage.
No one was inside when the fire broke out.
Wells said a fire investigator was trying to determine what caused the fire.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
