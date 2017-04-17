Main Street Clean Sweep begins Friday; three litter pickups scheduled for Lexington

Volunteers are needed to make Lexington clean and green on Friday and Saturday. Bluegrass Greensource is organizing more than a thousand volunteers across Central Kentucky for litter pickups in 20 communities. Volunteers will clear streets, streams, sidewalks and parks of litter and debris in celebration of Earth Month.
Main Street Clean Sweep 2017 will include three cleanups in Lexington, rain or shine. Friday’s site is Habitat for Humanity, 700 East Loudon Avenue; Saturday’s cleanup crews should gather at STEAM Academy, 123 East Sixth Street, or at Valley Park, 2077 Cambridge Drive.
Bluegrass Greensource will provide volunteers with an event T-shirt (while supplies last), bags, gloves and litter grabbers. Register at Bggreensource.org/main-street-clean-sweep.
Comments