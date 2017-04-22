Hundreds March for Science through downtown Lexington

2:15 Lightning illuminates downtown Lexington skyline Pause

0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone

0:36 Surge in panhandling leads mayor to advise against helping

1:54 Top recruit Mohamed Bamba talks about his bond with Quade Green

0:41 Doug O'Neill on keeping Irap at Keeneland

0:56 He's been Abraham Lincoln for 2 million people in 47 states

1:44 How destructive is the ‘Mother of All Bombs’?

0:53 Hundreds take to Lexington streets in March for Science

1:19 Surveillance video captures Kmart shoplifter, escape in red Pontiac