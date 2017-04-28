Fayette County

University of Kentucky cancer researchers host high school students

The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center on Friday hosted high school and middle school students for its annual Meet the Researchers Day.

The students toured a lab in the Biomedical Biological Sciences Research Building and handled science equipment while learning about cancer research.

The field trip was a reward for schools that raised money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Pennies for Patients program.

