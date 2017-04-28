University of Kentucky cancer researchers host high school students

The University of Kentucky Markey Cancer Center on Friday hosted high school and middle school students for its annual Meet the Researchers Day.
The students toured a lab in the Biomedical Biological Sciences Research Building and handled science equipment while learning about cancer research.
The field trip was a reward for schools that raised money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Pennies for Patients program.
Mercer County High School students learned about isolating DNA as Dr. Tianyan Gao discussed her work in the cancer research lab during Markey Cancer Center’s Meet the Researchers Day in the University of Kentucky Biomedical Biological Sciences Research Building.
Matt Goins
Mercer County High School student Alex Mills looked at a slide of a mouse lung while learning about tumor growth during a presentation by Dr. Ren Xu at Markey Cancer Center’s Meet the Researchers Day.
Matt Goins
Matt Goins
Dr. Jianhang Jia explained to Mercer County High School students his study of proteins in fruit flies.
Matt Goins
Matt Goins
Mercer County High School student Hunter Dean looked at a slide of a mouse lung with Dr. Ren Xu as he taught the group about tumor growth during Markey Cancer Center’s Meet the Researchers Day.
Matt Goins
Mercer County High School student Anna Watson, 16, learned about isolating DNA as Dr. Tianyan Gao showed her how to use a pipette during Markey Cancer Center’s Meet the Researchers Day.
Matt Goins
Dr. Craig Vander Kooi spoke to a group of Mercer County High School students during Markey Cancer Center’s Meet the Researchers Day.
Matt Goins
