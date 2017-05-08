With Lexington taking over LexServ billing, some delays expected

The city is in the process of taking over LexServ billing for sewer and garbage fees from a Cincinnati company, a move the city expects to save taxpayers thousands of dollars in coming years.
The transition from Greater Cincinnati Water Works to in-house billing will also mean that online and telephone bill pay will not be available from 5 p.m. Wednesday through 8 a.m. Monday, city officials said. Customers will still be able to pay their bills in person at LexServ’s new walk-up location at 218 E. Main Street Tuesday through Thursday. On Friday, people will not be able to pay their bills in person.
Customers with LexServ billing due dates during the system upgrade period —May 11 - 16 —will not be penalized for late payments. LexServ’s customer service line will be available during the transition at 1 (888) 987-8111.
The city has been discussing moving to in-house billing services for more than a year.
