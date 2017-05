facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:33 School aide punches 12-year-old with special needs Pause 1:21 Ariat chooses Lexington as site for its second brick-and-mortar location 3:10 The first restaurant opens at The Summit at Fritz Farm 1:22 The Summit development taking shape 4:11 Buzz growing about video created for new Lexington flag 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone 2:17 A 'shock to the city' 0:34 Road extension will connect U.S. 27 with Tates Creek Road 0:48 Residents brace for more traffic from East Brannon extension 2:02 Scenes from Castle and Key Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The eagerly awaited Shake Shack at The Summit at Fritz Farm is now open. Fans of the nationally popular restaurant lined up for the 11 a.m grand opening. Video by Charles Bertram cbertram@herald-leader.com