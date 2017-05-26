Fayette County Courthouse restoration reveals architectural jewels. Take a look.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:20 Transylvania Park house fire Pause 0:44 'I’m not greedy,' says man panhandling on Limestone 2:46 Lexington's 50 most expensive homes 1:10 Apartment resident recounts South Broadway shooting incident 1:26 Renovation of the old Fayette County courthouse 0:25 Surveillance video shows person fleeing scene of double shooting 1:16 Bevin: Pro-business legislation bringing record-breaking investment to Kentucky 1:28 Mother Daughter team up to run lavender farm 1:36 Meet Evan Winkler, Kentucky's contestant in the National Geographic Bee 1:37 From owning an orchard to swimming with sharks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Development agent Holly Wiedemann talks about the offices and businesses that will be the tenants at the former Fayette County courthouse downtown on Main Street when renovation is complete. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com

Development agent Holly Wiedemann talks about the offices and businesses that will be the tenants at the former Fayette County courthouse downtown on Main Street when renovation is complete. Marcus Dorsey mdorsey@herald-leader.com