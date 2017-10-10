Lexington to Spectrum: You have 30 days to fix problems or fines could follow

More Videos 3:00 Friends, family remember Secretariat owner with honest words, funny stories Pause 1:18 Drone's-eye view of central Kentucky corn maze 1:32 Berea farmer believes heirloom seeds can help make mountain farms sustainable. 1:11 What will we see from Matthew Mitchell at Big Blue Madness in 2017? 1:11 New issues popping up as lawmakers craft pension plan, Hoover says 1:19 Auditor: Former county official made 'numerous improper payments to herself' 1:33 Candlelight vigils held in Las Vegas for shooting victims 0:50 UK celebrates 40-34 win over Missouri 2:00 UK's Jarred Vanderbilt sees advantages in being left-handed 0:50 Washington woman vacations at Mill Ridge as barn hand Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Spectrum commercial had Lexington Mayor Jim Gray ready to stab his TV Mayor Gray voices his frustrations with Spectrum cable at a Lexington forum and says the city is working on bringing "real competition" to the city's cable TV landscape. Video by Matt Goins Mayor Gray voices his frustrations with Spectrum cable at a Lexington forum and says the city is working on bringing "real competition" to the city's cable TV landscape. Video by Matt Goins matt@mattgoins.com

