Foo Fighters postpone Saturday show at Rupp Arena with just hours to spare

By Cheryl Truman

ctruman@herald-leader.com

October 21, 2017 4:12 PM

The Foo Fighters postponed the group’s Saturday concert at Rupp Arena just hours before the concert was to start.

A release from Rupp Arena sent at 3:22 p.m. said that the 7:30 p.m. concert will be rescheduled for May 1. It said that the concert was postponed because of a family emergency. The nature of the family emergency was not specified.

Tickets for the Oct. 21 show will be honored at the May 1 show.

“The band sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience and looks forward to returning to rock Lexington in May,” the release said.

Additional questions regarding ticketing can be directed to the Rupp Arena box office at 859-233-3535 or Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000.

Cheryl Truman: 859-231-3202, @CherylTruman

