Lexington’s first IMAX theater is open

Central Kentucky fans of the really big screen can celebrate.
Lexington’s first IMAX theater opened Friday at Regal Hamburg Pavilion Stadium 16.
“Thor: Ragnarok” is being shown on the IMAX screen, which is slightly curved and moved forward to give audiences the feeling of being immersed in the movie.
Regal Hamburg will also offer IMAX 3D, Regal Entertainment Group said in a news release.
“Regal’s Hamburg Pavilion is already an extremely popular location drawing moviegoers from across the region. The addition of the IMAX Experience will further enhance the entertainment choices available for our loyal patrons in Lexington,” Richard Grover, Regal Entertainment’s vice president of communications, said the release.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
