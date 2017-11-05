Fayette County

Man shot in vehicle in Georgetown Street area Sunday night

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

November 05, 2017 11:26 PM

Lexington police are investigating a shooting off of Georgetown Street Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital.

Lt. Matt Brotherton said police were called to an area off of Lindberg Drive and Georgetown Street about 9:45 p.m. after multiple reports of gunfire. While police were responding, another caller provided them with the victim’s location.

On Lindberg “there were multiple shots fired at the subject who was in the car at the time,” Brotherton said. “He was then able to make it on foot back home.”

It’s not clear where the man lived.

The man’s wounds are believed to be non life-threatening. Police were still trying to determine the motive for the shooting.

“At this point we want everyone in the neighborhood to know we are doing everything we can to quickly figure out what took place,” Brotherton said.

Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

    Day of the Dead, a Mexican holiday lasting October 31 through November 2nd, was celebrated at the Lexington Living Arts and Science Center and consisted of music, dancing, food, and a candlelight parade to the Old Episcopal Burying Grounds to visit decorated alters.

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead 1:56

Lexington celebrates Day of the Dead
Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington 1:43

Thriller performers dance through downtown Lexington

‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence 1:22

‘We've got to do more’ to end domestic violence

View More Video