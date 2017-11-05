Man shot in vehicle in Georgetown Street area Sunday night

Lexington police are investigating a shooting off of Georgetown Street Sunday night that sent one man to the hospital.
Lt. Matt Brotherton said police were called to an area off of Lindberg Drive and Georgetown Street about 9:45 p.m. after multiple reports of gunfire. While police were responding, another caller provided them with the victim’s location.
On Lindberg “there were multiple shots fired at the subject who was in the car at the time,” Brotherton said. “He was then able to make it on foot back home.”
It’s not clear where the man lived.
The man’s wounds are believed to be non life-threatening. Police were still trying to determine the motive for the shooting.
“At this point we want everyone in the neighborhood to know we are doing everything we can to quickly figure out what took place,” Brotherton said.
