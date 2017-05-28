Deputies find animals without food, water in Frankfort pet store, plus a dead rat

Numerous animals were removed from a Frankfort pet store after police found several animals without food or water.
Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched around 3 p.m. Saturday to Backwoods Pets located 1520 Louisville Rd. Unit D in reference to animals without food or water, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office. Once on scene, deputies saw numerous animals from the shop’s window inside cages and aquariums and looked to be hungry.
Police obtained a search warrant for the building and found numerous rats, rabbits, lizards, snakes, birds, and other various animals inside in cages without water and food. The Franklin County Humane Society and the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife department assisted in removing the animals from the store, the Facebook post read.
Deputies also smelled ammonia coming from the animal cages and saw a dead rat being eaten by other rats inside of a cage.
The management of the pet shop was not immediately available for comment. Criminal charges are pending.
