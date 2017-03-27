Parkinson’s researcher to discuss new Duopa pump treatment

0:52 Dominique Hawkins: End of my career, but I have a bright future Pause

1:34 College mining competition in Georgetown

1:10 Video highlights of UK basketball signee Shai Alexander at Marshall Hoop Fest

5:36 Meet the Cats: Derek Willis

0:58 Crowd chants 'we want the couch' after Kentucky loses to UNC

1:14 Malik Monk: UNC did a great job guarding me

5:54 What Calipari and UK's players had to say after loss to UNC

1:29 Time-lapse video of UK fans on State Street after Elite Eight loss

0:30 UK fans react to final moments of UK/UNC game