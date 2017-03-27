Parkinson’s researcher to discuss new Duopa pump treatment

University of Kentucky neurologist and Parkinson’s researcher Dr. John Slevin will present a program about the debilitating disease and the new Duopa pump treatment at 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Wilmore Community Center at Wesley Village. One of the first patients to benefit from the treatment will speak. Light refreshments will be served. Wesley Village is at 1125 Lexington Road, Wilmore. For more information, call Alan at 859-858-3865, Ext. 238.
Tax help for seniors
Seniors can get income tax preparation help with IRS-certified volunteers from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday at the Jessamine County Public Library. This AARP tax aid program is for low- to moderate-income taxpayers ages 60 and older. Required items include Social Security cards, photo identification for filer and dependents, and all forms related to income and deductions, such as W-2s, health insurance, unemployment compensation statements, 1099 forms, child-care information and other relevant information, including receipts and canceled checks if itemizing deductions. A copy of last year’s return is helpful and might be required. Arrive before 11:30 a.m. No registration is required. For more information, call 1-888-227-7669.
Strong Women fitness program at health department
The Strong Woman Program is a group fitness exercise class designed for women ages 50 and older who are interested in strength and balance training. The class meets from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Jessamine County Health Department, 210 East Walnut Street. This osteoporosis-prevention program uses light hand and ankle weights to strengthen bones and muscles. Call Andrea Brown at 859-885-4179, Ext. 1025, or go to Jessaminehealth.org for more information.
Fabric collage workshop
The Creative Art League of Jessamine County will present a two-day fabric collage workshop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Polvino Family Art Center,109 South Main Street, Nicholasville. Facilitator Constance Grayson, who was featured in Quilting Arts magazine, will teach techniques for designing a fabric collage. Bring a sewing machine and leave the workshop with at least one completed collage. This workshop is suitable for all skill levels, and minimal sewing skills are required. The $250 fee includes all supplies. To register or to learn more, email Grayson at CALJessamine@gmail.com.
