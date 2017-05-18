Madison County school bus loaded with 35 students catches fire

Students aboard a Madison County school bus made a quick exit after the bus caught fire Thursday afternoon.
Madison County Schools said in a Facebook post that Bus 222 was bringing students home from B. Michael Caudill Middle and Madison Central High schools when it caught fire on Lexington Road at the Exit 90 overpass.
“Thankfully, everyone was evacuated quickly and no injuries were reported,” according to the school district.
There were 35 students aboard the bus at the time, WKYT-TV reported.
The bus sustained extensive damage, and a second bus was sent to take the students home, according to the television station.
