Interstate 75 backs up for hours after trucker suffers medical emergency

Traffic on Interstate 75 was backed up for several hours Sunday after a truck driver suffered a medical emergency, drove his truck into a center barrier and dumped a load of wood on the highway, police said Sunday.
The accident happened around mile marker 90. Police said several other vehicles also crashed and several people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Interstate 75 in that area were closed between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., police said.
WKYT-TV reported the Madison County Coroner has identified the truck driver as Billy Ray Berry, 54, of Waynesboro, Tenn. Berry was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled in Frankfort on Monday.
