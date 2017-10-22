Madison County

Interstate 75 backs up for hours after trucker suffers medical emergency

By Beth Musgrave

bmusgrave@herald-leader.com

October 22, 2017 9:40 PM

Traffic on Interstate 75 was backed up for several hours Sunday after a truck driver suffered a medical emergency, drove his truck into a center barrier and dumped a load of wood on the highway, police said Sunday.

The accident happened around mile marker 90. Police said several other vehicles also crashed and several people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. Portions of Interstate 75 in that area were closed between 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., police said.

WKYT-TV reported the Madison County Coroner has identified the truck driver as Billy Ray Berry, 54, of Waynesboro, Tenn. Berry was pronounced dead at the hospital. An autopsy has been scheduled in Frankfort on Monday.

Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Demolition of the Greek towers on Eastern Kentucky University's campus

    The demolition of the Greek towers has begun.

Demolition of the Greek towers on Eastern Kentucky University's campus

Demolition of the Greek towers on Eastern Kentucky University's campus 0:36

Demolition of the Greek towers on Eastern Kentucky University's campus

Baddie Winkle: 'the Rihanna of the 60-100 age bracket' 1:22

Baddie Winkle: 'the Rihanna of the 60-100 age bracket'
Slain officer's widow talks about students' efforts to honor him 1:12

Slain officer's widow talks about students' efforts to honor him

View More Video