Car strikes teen walking across Winchester Road in Lexington

An 18-year-old man suffered injuries to his head and torso after being struck by a car Tuesday night while he was trying to cross Winchester Road, Lexington police said.
Police were called to Winchester Road near the intersection of New Circle Road round 8:30 p.m. Tuesday. The driver of a Honda Civic was headed inbound in the middle lane when the car struck the pedestrian, who was not in a crosswalk, said Brenna Angel, a Lexington police spokeswoman.
The man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening, Angel said.
Beth Musgrave: 859-231-3205, @HLCityhall
Comments