Man found with gunshot wound outside Lexington motorcycle club dies

The man shot Saturday outside Lexington’s King Cobra Motorcycle Club has died.
Robert Cowan Jr., 38, was pronounced dead Sunday evening by Fayette County coroner Gary Ginn.
Cowan was shot at 514 Third Street at about 2:44 a.m., said Lexington police public information officer Brenna Angel.
“Preliminary indications are that several people were in the area at the time of the shooting,” Angel said in a news release. “There is no motive or suspect description at this time.”
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to CRIMES (274637). Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
Fernando Alfonso III: 859-231-1324, @fernalfonso
Comments