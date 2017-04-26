Man indicted on murder charge in connection with Feb. 25 shooting

A man was indicted on a murder charge Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of John Drain Moffett, 48, on Feb. 25 on Chestnut Street.
Jesse Ray Nance Jr., 32, was indicted by a Fayette County grand jury. Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 500 block of Chestnut and found Nance inside a home with a shotgun, Lexington police said at the time. Officers found Moffett’s body in the same home.
Police said Nance and Moffett knew each other and had gotten into a fight the day before the shooting.
A woman, identified in the indictment only as “J. Patterson,” was found outside the home with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to a hospital. Nance was indicted on a first-degree assault charge in connection with that.
Nance also was indicted on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. He was convicted in 2009 of fleeing police in Fayette County.
Nance is scheduled to be arraigned May 4 in Fayette Circuit Court. He remains in the Fayette County jail.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
Comments