Police searching for man suspected in three Lexington hotel robberies

Lexington police are investigating three hotel robberies that appear to involve the same suspect.
The robberies occurred in a span of five days, with one on July 27 at the Red Roof Inn on Haggard Court, the next on July 28 at the Super 8 Motel on Buena Vista Road and the last on July 31 at Country Inn & Suites on Executive Drive, according to police. The Red Roof is near the Paris Pike/North Broadway exit off Interstates 75/64, and the other two are near the U.S. 60/Winchester Road exit off I-75.
A man was caught on surveillance video in each case going behind the front desk and taking money from the register. He is described by investigators and witnesses as a slim, black male, possibly in his mid-20s. He was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt and a black baseball cap.
The suspect reportedly implied that he was carrying a weapon.
Anyone with information related to this case should call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
