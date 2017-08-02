A robbery suspect was caught on surveillance video going behind the front desks of three Lexington hotels and taking money from the registers.
Crime

Police searching for man suspected in three Lexington hotel robberies

By Kat Manouchehri

kmanouchehri@herald-leader.com

August 02, 2017 4:37 PM

Lexington police are investigating three hotel robberies that appear to involve the same suspect.

The robberies occurred in a span of five days, with one on July 27 at the Red Roof Inn on Haggard Court, the next on July 28 at the Super 8 Motel on Buena Vista Road and the last on July 31 at Country Inn & Suites on Executive Drive, according to police. The Red Roof is near the Paris Pike/North Broadway exit off Interstates 75/64, and the other two are near the U.S. 60/Winchester Road exit off I-75.

A man was caught on surveillance video in each case going behind the front desk and taking money from the register. He is described by investigators and witnesses as a slim, black male, possibly in his mid-20s. He was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt and a black baseball cap.

The suspect reportedly implied that he was carrying a weapon.

Anyone with information related to this case should call police at 859-258-3600.

Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

