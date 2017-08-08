Teen suspect in Lexington 19-year-old’s homicide arrested after foot chase

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old that occurred over the weekend in Lexington, according to police.
The boy, whose name has not been released because of his age, was arrested after a brief foot chase in the Centre Parkway area, according to Lexington police. He has been charged with murder in the Aug. 5 shooting of Sean Howard.
Howard had reportedly been sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of Mist Lake Plaza, across from the Kroger on Richmond Road, when he was shot, according to police. He was taken by private vehicle to Saint Joseph East Hospital where he later died.
The shooting was thought to have occurred after a dispute between Howard and the juvenile suspect, according to police.
Morgan Eads: 859-231-1330, @HLpublicsafety
Comments