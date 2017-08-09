Teacher resigns after drug arrest. He’s also charged with stalking.

A teacher in the Frankfort Independent school district has resigned in the wake of his arrest for possession of methamphetamine. He has other charges pending in Anderson County.
Paul Michael Wagers, 38, who taught aerospace engineering at Frankfort High School, was arrested Saturday after a traffic stop and search of his vehicle found “a small amount of suspected methamphetamine” in the center console of the Nissan he was driving.
The car had been stopped because Wagers had failed to use a turn signal and the car had only one working tail light. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 29 in Franklin District Court.
The resignation of Wagers was effective Monday, said Frankfort Independent Superintendent Houston Barber.
Meanwhile, Anderson County court records indicate that Wagers has pending charges there for stalking and drinking alcohol in a public place.
Wagers was arrested in June on the Lawerencburg street of a woman with whom he had a child. Wagers told an officer that “he wanted to see his child and that his child’s mother wouldn’t answer the phone,” according to an arrest report. The victim said that she receives “50 unwanted phone calls and 100 text messages … per day” from Wagers, the arrest report said..
A pretrial conference in that case is scheduled for Sept. 13 in Anderson County.
Greg Kocher: 859-231-3305, @HLpublicsafety
