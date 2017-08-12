Crime

Man dies after being shot on Second Street in Lexington

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

August 12, 2017 9:11 AM

A man died after being shot on East Second Street in Lexington early Saturday.

Steven Earl Robinson Jr., 35, was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m. in the emergency room at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.

Lexington police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said the shooting happened on the 300 block of Second Street. He said officers had a description of one suspect.

Robinson was found outside a bar with a gunshot wound to the upper chest, WKYT-TV reported.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Suspect can't hide from Georgetown police drone

Suspect can't hide from Georgetown police drone 3:17

Suspect can't hide from Georgetown police drone
Crime of the week 0:19

Crime of the week
A grandfather's plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings 0:54

A grandfather's plea: Store your guns properly to prevent child shootings

View More Video