Man dies after being shot on Second Street in Lexington

A man died after being shot on East Second Street in Lexington early Saturday.
Steven Earl Robinson Jr., 35, was pronounced dead at 2:50 a.m. in the emergency room at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the Fayette County coroner’s office.
Lexington police Lt. Jeremy Tuttle said the shooting happened on the 300 block of Second Street. He said officers had a description of one suspect.
Robinson was found outside a bar with a gunshot wound to the upper chest, WKYT-TV reported.
