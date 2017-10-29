Crime

Two injured in Saturday night shooting outside of Hindu temple

By Trey Crumbie

tcrumbie@herald-leader.com

October 29, 2017 11:01 AM

Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting outside a religious temple.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Bharatiya Temple & Cultural Center on 3050 N. Cleveland Rd., said Lt. David Biroschik of Lexington police. Biroschik said there was a gathering at the temple when two people stepped outside of the temple to get some air. When they were outside, a male fired a gun at them.

The two injured people then went back inside the temple to get help. Police, including K9s and air support units, responded to the temple but did not find the suspected shooter as of Sunday morning.

The two injured people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Trey Crumbie: 859-231-3261, @CrumbieHLeader

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

    Fugitive lawyer Eric C. Conn was convicted in a fraud scheme that could have cost the government more than $550 million in Social Security payments. Here's how the onetime king of Eastern Kentucky disability cases ended up on the FBI's most-wanted list.

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn 2:30

Becoming 'Mr. Social Security': The bizarre story of fugitive lawyer Eric Conn
2:55

"Eager to get this ... behind him"
Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart 1:39

Surveillance: Woman seen taking another customer’s wallet at Walmart

View More Video