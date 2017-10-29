Two injured in Saturday night shooting outside of Hindu temple

Two people were injured in a Saturday night shooting outside a religious temple.
The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. at the Bharatiya Temple & Cultural Center on 3050 N. Cleveland Rd., said Lt. David Biroschik of Lexington police. Biroschik said there was a gathering at the temple when two people stepped outside of the temple to get some air. When they were outside, a male fired a gun at them.
The two injured people then went back inside the temple to get help. Police, including K9s and air support units, responded to the temple but did not find the suspected shooter as of Sunday morning.
The two injured people were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
