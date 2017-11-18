State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Warren County. Brian Calvert, 18, died after being shot. He was involved in a pursuit with police in this truck before the shooting.
State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Warren County. Brian Calvert, 18, died after being shot. He was involved in a pursuit with police in this truck before the shooting. Kentucky State Police
State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Warren County. Brian Calvert, 18, died after being shot. He was involved in a pursuit with police in this truck before the shooting. Kentucky State Police

Crime

Teen dies after being shot by police at end of pursuit

By Karla Ward

kward1@herald-leader.com

November 18, 2017 05:24 PM

An 18-year-old has died after being shot by police in Warren County early Saturday.

State police said Brian Calvert, of Scottsville, had been involved in a pursuit with Warren County Deputy Sheriff Wes Jenkins and Officer Tim Summer of the Woodburn police. When the pursuit ended near the 13000 block of Nashville Road, state police said Calvert “sustained a gunshot wound.”

He was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. State police said just after 5 p.m. Saturday that Calvert had died.

The Bowling Green Daily News reported that Calvert was driving a pickup truck and fled after Summer stopped it at 2:51 a.m. The sheriff’s office told the newspaper that Calvert tried to run over a deputy during the pursuit and pointed something at officers before being shot.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

State police said they were notified of the shooting at 3:06 a.m. Saturday. The state police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.

Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'He needs to be held accountable'

    Diane Clift, adoptive mother of Nick Rucker, speaks to reporters after the sentencing of Michael Poe. Poe was driving drunk when he crashed and killed his passenger, Poe.

'He needs to be held accountable'

'He needs to be held accountable' 0:36

'He needs to be held accountable'
Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in South Carolina 2:13

Surveillance video shows shooting of Kentucky fan in South Carolina
Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police 0:29

Unusual vandalism case highlighted by police

View More Video