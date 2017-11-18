Teen dies after being shot by police at end of pursuit

An 18-year-old has died after being shot by police in Warren County early Saturday.
State police said Brian Calvert, of Scottsville, had been involved in a pursuit with Warren County Deputy Sheriff Wes Jenkins and Officer Tim Summer of the Woodburn police. When the pursuit ended near the 13000 block of Nashville Road, state police said Calvert “sustained a gunshot wound.”
He was taken to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. State police said just after 5 p.m. Saturday that Calvert had died.
The Bowling Green Daily News reported that Calvert was driving a pickup truck and fled after Summer stopped it at 2:51 a.m. The sheriff’s office told the newspaper that Calvert tried to run over a deputy during the pursuit and pointed something at officers before being shot.
State police said they were notified of the shooting at 3:06 a.m. Saturday. The state police Critical Incident Response Team is investigating.
Karla Ward: 859-231-3314, @HLpublicsafety
