University of Kentucky crowns seniors as 2016 homecoming queen and king

University of Kentucky seniors Patrick Smith Jr. of Belleville, Ill., and Willow Kreutzer of Lake Orion, Mich., were crowned homecoming king and queen during the Wildcats’ homecoming game against Vanderbilt on Saturday.
Kreutzer, daugther of Gigi Kreutzer, is majoring in political science with minors in international relations and gender and women’s studies and a certificate in global studies.
She is the founding president of her sorority, Alpha Chi Omega, and vice president of the political science honors fraternity, Pi Sigma Alpha.
She hopes to attend graduate school to continue her studies in international relations and pursue a career in government helping women in developing countries gain more rights. She was nominated by Alpha Chi Omega sorority.
Smith, son of Crystal and Patrick Smith Sr., is majoring in marketing and business management and was nominated by the National Pan-Hellenic Council. He is involved in leadership with the National Pan-Hellenic Counsel and Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.
Smith also has been involved with Student Government, the Black Student Union and the National Association of Black Accountants. After graduation, Smith plans to attend law school.
Other finalists for queen and king were:
▪ DeAnna Duffy, daughter of Carolyn and Brian Duffy, a senior from Elk Grove Village, Ill., majoring in psychology with a minor in history. She was nominated by the Leadership Exchange.
▪ Elizabeth Foster, daughter of Winnie and Joe Foster, a junior from Owensboro, majoring in electrical engineering with a minor in mathematics. She was nominated by Beta Theta Pi fraternity.
▪ Rowan Reid, daughter of Michael and Therese Reid, a senior from Louisville, majoring in economics and management. She was nominated by Chi Omega sorority.
▪ Savanah Sellars, daughter of Thom and Melinda Sellars, a senior from Lexington, majoring in integrated strategic communications with a minor in philosophy. She was nominated by Air Force ROTC Flying Wildcats.
▪ Evan Adams, son of Doug and Stephanie Adams, a senior from Lexington, majoring in psychology. He was nominated by Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
▪ Tommy Daley, son of Lee and Megan Daley, a senior from Springboro, Ohio, majoring in biology and philosophy. He was nominated by Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
▪ Richie Simpson, son of David and Carol Simpson, a senior from Lexington, majoring in economics. He was nominated by Chi Omega sorority.
▪ Wit Wang, son of Qi Wang and Miao Li, a senior from China, majoring in business management. He was nominated by the Leadership Exchange.
