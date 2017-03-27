Education

March 27, 2017

Tates Creek student qualifies for National Spelling Bee; Bryan Station drama students score well

▪  Joey Ilagan, an eighth-grader at Tates Creek Middle School, won the annual University of Kentucky Spelling Bee on the final word, toxicosis. As a regional winner, he qualifies to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, set for May 28 to June 3 in National Harbor, Md.

The March 4 contest at UK, sponsored by Merriam-Webster, started with 19 spellers. Students from Central, south-central and Eastern Kentucky were eligible for the bee at the Scripps Howard First Amendment Center in UK’s School of Journalism and Media. By the ninth round, the contest was down to three finalists. Zach Chilcott, a seventh-grader at Edythe J. Hayes Middle School, tied for second place.

▪  Drama students from Bryan Station High School scored high marks during the Southeastern Theatre Conference, where 10 states brought 20 shows to compete in the High School Festival at the Lexington Opera House during the first weekend in March.

Amoni Adair and Anna Hassloch were named to the all-star cast, and Chris Copley and Ellie Stevens received an award for Outstanding Original Score.

The production was directed by theater teacher Amie Kisling and included Amoni Adair, Anna Hassloch, Kylie Baczkowski, Laura Miller, Kayla Stanley, Claire Page, Jesse Coy, Rainey Twilla, Ellie Stevens, Chris Copley, Anna Pursifull, Maria Kirwan and Drake Witt.

▪  Five Technology Student Association clubs from Fayette County Public Schools participated in the 2017 regional competition Feb. 24 at Eastern Kentucky University. Following are Fayette County schools highlights.

Lexington Traditional Magnet School

Dragsters: first place, Alex Fields; second, Jayla Pence; third, Steven Smith

Structural engineering: second, Jacob Hunley and Jack Swanagin; third, Canaan Hunley and Terin Chrisco

Tech Bowl: second, Billy Andrew, Jacob Hunley and Jack Swanagin

Video game design: first, Caleb Cole, Zach Beard, Riley Hayden and Irving Flores

Southern Middle School

Career prep: first place, Shaylin Lewis

Challenging technology problems: first, Katelin Shelton and Allyson VanHaaren; second, Alex Riley and Andrew Riley; third, Jackson Hurley and Bryce Towle

Children’s stories: third, Alex Riley, Andrew Riley and Bethany Ryan

Digital photography: first, William Allen; second, Bethany Ryan

Flight: first, Alex Riley; second, Bryce Towle; third, Alex Alaniz

Inventions and innovations: first, Luke Day, Andrew Fraser, Gabe Mattingly and Brooks Theis

Leadership strategies: first, Alayna Fraser, Sophie Shelton and Pragya Upreti; second, Shaylin Lewis, Gabe Mattingly and Bryce Schaffer

Medical tech: first, Kendall Sheward, Brooks Theis and Lucas Wright; second, Shaylin Lewis, Sophie Shelton and Pragya Upreti

Prepared speech: second, Katelin Shelton; third, Andrew Riley

Problem solving: first, Caden Tobin and Dhruv Upreti; second, Logan Carmical and Jackson Hurley

Structural engineering: first, Alayna Fraser and Andrew Fraser

Tech bowl: third, Gabe Mattingly, Bryce Towle and Allyson VanHaaren

Technical design: first, Katelin Shelton and Bryce Towle; second, Alex Riley and Andrew Riley

Video game design: first, Luke Day, Gabe Mattingly, Bryce Schaffer and Brooks Theis

Website design: first, Davis Miller, Caden Tobin and Dhruv Upreti

Lafayette High School

Extemporaneous speech: third, McKayla Weaver

On-demand video: third, Shyen Shah, Aaron Bussell, Alexa Smith and James Yang

Photographic technology: second, William Hounshell

Technology Bowl: third, Ben Stone, McKayla Weaver and Sarah Yaacoub

Structural design and engineering: third, Chase Smith and Caleb Hunley

Tates Creek High School

Digital video production: third, Quinn McWhorter, Katie Nichols, Sydney Harris, Mo Shalash and Garett Kays

Flight endurance: third, Mohammad Shalash

Music production: third, Harrison Hart

Technology problem-solving: second, Ryan Harris and Sam Head

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School

Digital video production: first, Katie Yoder and Katie Overstreet

Photo technology: third, Jacob Styer

▪  Timothy Noah McDaniel of Lexington was one of 10 students from the University of North Georgia selected as semifinalists for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, a competitive fellowship that enables students to pursue academic endeavors overseas. McDaniel is pursuing a major in modern languages. If selected for the fellowship, McDaniel will work as an English teaching assistant in India.

▪  The Rosa Parks Elementary team pulled away for a win in the 2017 Governor’s Cup regional contests, which concluded March 4. Meadowthorpe was runner-up overall in Region 22.

The Governor’s Cup, founded in 1986 to promote classroom achievement, is Kentucky’s premier academic competition. A contest consists of five written assessment exams, composition (on-demand writing), future problem-solving, and quick recall (quiz bowl).

Fayette County Public Schools standings in Region 22:

Overall: first, Rosa Parks; second, Meadowthorpe; fourth, Clays Mill; fifth, Ashland; sixth, Liberty; eighth, Cassidy; ninth, Athens-Chilesburg

Future problem-solving: first, Rosa Parks; second, Meadowthorpe; third, Clays Mill; fourth, ACE; fifth, Ashland

Quick recall: first, Rosa Parks; second, Meadowthorpe; fourth, Clays Mill

Individual results:

Math: first, Joseph Vulakh, Meadowthorpe; second, Jonah Hubert, Ashland; third, Yusuf Kahloon, Rosa Parks; fourth, Chakri Gudlavalleti, Rosa Parks; fifth, Jonah Ivanov, Clays Mill

Science: first, Siddharth Sundar, Liberty; second, Jonah Hubert, Ashland; third, Joseph Vulakh, Meadowthorpe; fourth, Abigail Hiens, Meadowthorpe; fifth, Vijay Karthikeyan, Rosa Parks

Social studies: first, Chakri Gudlavalleti, Rosa Parks; second, Yusuf Kahloon, Rosa Parks; fourth, Tom Beck, Meadowthorpe

Language arts: second, Nina Tay, Rosa Parks; fourth, Jonas Maggard, Ashland; fifth, Ayaan Arain, Rosa Parks

Arts and humanities: first, Hasita Karthikeyan, Rosa Parks; second, Lawrence Bai, Meadowthorpe; fourth, Nina Tay, Rosa Parks; fifth, Siddharth Sundar, Liberty.

Composition: second, Rowan Sturgill, Clays Mill; third, Ava Grace Melloan, Cassidy; fourth (tie), Reese Collins, Meadowthorpe; fourth (tie), Ruthie DeLacey, Clays Mill

▪  Students from technical centers in several counties participated in the SkillsUSA Region 9 competition March 3 in Lexington. High school students placing first, second or third could qualify for state competition, depending on the event. (* indicates qualified for state)

Eastside Tech results

30-second elevator Story: Teva Gilliam, third*

3D visualization and animation: Jax Curran and Donovan Richardson, first*

Action skills: Zakwan Valentine, first*; Luke Hisle, second*; Khalil Thomas, third*

Airbrush design: Eric Navarro, first*; Israel Angeles, second*

Audio/radio production: Khalil Thomas and Justin Washington, first*; David Shropshire and Vincent Gleeson, second*

Auto service tech 1: Brandon Burge, first; Jorge Ballote, second; William Henderson, third

Auto service technology: Corey Resinger, first*; Austin Day, second

Automotive refinishing technology: Scot Smith, first*; Robert Keller, second*; Tyler James, third*

Broadcast news production: Tyler Reyes, Keelin Toomey, Zakary Smiley and Josh Wooldridge, first*

Career showcase: Delia Charles, Jack Curran and Shemar Frasier, first*

Collision repair technology: Scott Ratliff, first*; Joseph Johnson, second*; Anthony Grant, third*

Computer programming: Jenish Rijal, first*

Crime scene investigation: Justin Watts, Shaelin Sechrest and Michael Sainato, first*; Tucker Myers, Patrick Mallory and Jesse Crouch, second*

Criminal justice: Cameron Buchignani, first*; Kaden Young, second*

Customer service: Donovan Richardson, second*; Robert Keller, third

Diesel equipment technology: Triston Keith, first*; Ben Waller, second*; Brendan Withers, third

Digital cinema production: Tia Lafayette and Robert Smith, first*; Leah Cardwell and Michael Wells, second*

Employment application process: Jimmy Robinson, first*

Extemporaneous speaking: Jamereus Jackson, first*

Firefighting: Adam Elias, first*; Mary Jo Campbell, second*

First aid/CPR: MaKayla Dugan and Teva Gilliam, second*

Interactive app and video game development: Paxton Barnett and Jamareus Jackson, first*; Justin Kimmon and Zakwan Valentine, second*

Job interview: Paxton Barnett, first*

Job skills demo A: Mary Jo Campbell, third

Job skills demo open: Justin Watts, third

Patriotic salute: Mark Chilver, Trenton Karr-Paepke, Michael Saintano, Ryan Weddington and Kaden Coleman, first*; Tywana Webb, Kyler Sebree and Trace Wilson, second*; Matthew Gabbard, third*

Power equipment technology: Autumn Whittington, first*; Cody Mahoney, second*; Lucas Brandenburg, third*

Photo art display: Doni Munoz, first*; Diana Lila, second*

Pin design: Lexi Gambrel, third

Quiz bowl: Cameron Buchignani, Antonio Disciplina, Keaton Hartman, Shaelin Sechrest and Donnie Helm, first*; Triston Keith, Patrick Mallory, Lucas Brandenburg, Ben Waller and Brendan Withers, second*

Related technical math: Austin Day, second; Tayshawn Bynum, third

Talent single: Bailey Ingram, first*; Tia Lafayette, second*

Technical computer applications: Tayshawn Bynum, first*

Transportation tool ID: Charlie Christy, first; Ashley Mosley, second; Blake Jarrell, third

Video production: LaShay Beatty and Tyler Hartley, first*

Southside Tech results

30-Second elevator story: Oscar Pulido, first*; Stevie Boytek, second*

Carpentry: Ty Hendricks, first*

Carpentry 1: Daniel McCollum, first*; Travis Markey, third

Commercial baking: Breanna Thomas, first*; Parker Teasdale, second*

Culinary arts: Elijah Corbett, first*; Hunter Ward, second*

Customer service: Celeste Caldwell, first*

Electrical construction Wiring: Danil Slesarenko, first*

Electronics technology: Briana Clark, first*

First aid/CPR: Tara Keel, first*

Industrial motor controls: Jacob Burris, first*

Job interview: Racquan Benton, second*

Job skills demo A: Arif Moula, first*; Kyla Hanley, second*

Medical math: Natasha Hinton, first

Mobile robotics technology: Arif Moula and Jordan Miracle, third*

Nursing assisting: Mickey Myers, first

Pledge: Adam Onan, first*; Michael Tipton, second

Prepared speech: Kim Vargas, first

Related technical math: Ira Chaplin, first

Residential systems installation: Axel Rincon, first*; Gray Hancock, second

T-shirt design: Tyler Gaines, first*

Welding: Codey Coley, first*

Welding 1: Cameron Brangers, second*; Oscar Pulido, third

Welding sculpture: Sam Smarr, first*

Miscellaneous

▪  Midway University has received a $15,670 grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky to support its Providing Academic Transitions to Higher Education Mentoring program. This is the third consecutive year that Midway has received the grant, bringing Toyota’s total investment in the program to more than $47,000.

PATH mentors, all current Midway University students, assist underrepresented high school students toward completion of post-secondary education. Implemented in 2012, the program has grown to provide 42 student mentors to serve 110 students from Leestown Middle School, Dunbar High School, Woodford County Middle School and Woodford County High School.

Sports

▪  The 2016-17 Morton Boys Basketball team received the following accolades: All Teams Superintendent’s Award for the Highest Team GPA (3.51); sixth grade: 11th Region Champions and 2017 Gold Bracket State Champs; seventh grade: 11th Region Final Four; Fayette County Public Schools regular season runner up; and FCPS tournament champions; eighth grade: 11th region Final Four and FCPS Tournament Final Four.

