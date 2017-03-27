Tates Creek student qualifies for National Spelling Bee; Bryan Station drama students score well

▪ Joey Ilagan, an eighth-grader at Tates Creek Middle School, won the annual University of Kentucky Spelling Bee on the final word, toxicosis. As a regional winner, he qualifies to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, set for May 28 to June 3 in National Harbor, Md.
The March 4 contest at UK, sponsored by Merriam-Webster, started with 19 spellers. Students from Central, south-central and Eastern Kentucky were eligible for the bee at the Scripps Howard First Amendment Center in UK’s School of Journalism and Media. By the ninth round, the contest was down to three finalists. Zach Chilcott, a seventh-grader at Edythe J. Hayes Middle School, tied for second place.
▪ Drama students from Bryan Station High School scored high marks during the Southeastern Theatre Conference, where 10 states brought 20 shows to compete in the High School Festival at the Lexington Opera House during the first weekend in March.
Amoni Adair and Anna Hassloch were named to the all-star cast, and Chris Copley and Ellie Stevens received an award for Outstanding Original Score.
The production was directed by theater teacher Amie Kisling and included Amoni Adair, Anna Hassloch, Kylie Baczkowski, Laura Miller, Kayla Stanley, Claire Page, Jesse Coy, Rainey Twilla, Ellie Stevens, Chris Copley, Anna Pursifull, Maria Kirwan and Drake Witt.
▪ Five Technology Student Association clubs from Fayette County Public Schools participated in the 2017 regional competition Feb. 24 at Eastern Kentucky University. Following are Fayette County schools highlights.
Lexington Traditional Magnet School
Dragsters: first place, Alex Fields; second, Jayla Pence; third, Steven Smith
Structural engineering: second, Jacob Hunley and Jack Swanagin; third, Canaan Hunley and Terin Chrisco
Tech Bowl: second, Billy Andrew, Jacob Hunley and Jack Swanagin
Video game design: first, Caleb Cole, Zach Beard, Riley Hayden and Irving Flores
Southern Middle School
Career prep: first place, Shaylin Lewis
Challenging technology problems: first, Katelin Shelton and Allyson VanHaaren; second, Alex Riley and Andrew Riley; third, Jackson Hurley and Bryce Towle
Children’s stories: third, Alex Riley, Andrew Riley and Bethany Ryan
Digital photography: first, William Allen; second, Bethany Ryan
Flight: first, Alex Riley; second, Bryce Towle; third, Alex Alaniz
Inventions and innovations: first, Luke Day, Andrew Fraser, Gabe Mattingly and Brooks Theis
Leadership strategies: first, Alayna Fraser, Sophie Shelton and Pragya Upreti; second, Shaylin Lewis, Gabe Mattingly and Bryce Schaffer
Medical tech: first, Kendall Sheward, Brooks Theis and Lucas Wright; second, Shaylin Lewis, Sophie Shelton and Pragya Upreti
Prepared speech: second, Katelin Shelton; third, Andrew Riley
Problem solving: first, Caden Tobin and Dhruv Upreti; second, Logan Carmical and Jackson Hurley
Structural engineering: first, Alayna Fraser and Andrew Fraser
Tech bowl: third, Gabe Mattingly, Bryce Towle and Allyson VanHaaren
Technical design: first, Katelin Shelton and Bryce Towle; second, Alex Riley and Andrew Riley
Video game design: first, Luke Day, Gabe Mattingly, Bryce Schaffer and Brooks Theis
Website design: first, Davis Miller, Caden Tobin and Dhruv Upreti
Lafayette High School
Extemporaneous speech: third, McKayla Weaver
On-demand video: third, Shyen Shah, Aaron Bussell, Alexa Smith and James Yang
Photographic technology: second, William Hounshell
Technology Bowl: third, Ben Stone, McKayla Weaver and Sarah Yaacoub
Structural design and engineering: third, Chase Smith and Caleb Hunley
Tates Creek High School
Digital video production: third, Quinn McWhorter, Katie Nichols, Sydney Harris, Mo Shalash and Garett Kays
Flight endurance: third, Mohammad Shalash
Music production: third, Harrison Hart
Technology problem-solving: second, Ryan Harris and Sam Head
Paul Laurence Dunbar High School
Digital video production: first, Katie Yoder and Katie Overstreet
Photo technology: third, Jacob Styer
▪ Timothy Noah McDaniel of Lexington was one of 10 students from the University of North Georgia selected as semifinalists for the Fulbright U.S. Student Program, a competitive fellowship that enables students to pursue academic endeavors overseas. McDaniel is pursuing a major in modern languages. If selected for the fellowship, McDaniel will work as an English teaching assistant in India.
▪ The Rosa Parks Elementary team pulled away for a win in the 2017 Governor’s Cup regional contests, which concluded March 4. Meadowthorpe was runner-up overall in Region 22.
The Governor’s Cup, founded in 1986 to promote classroom achievement, is Kentucky’s premier academic competition. A contest consists of five written assessment exams, composition (on-demand writing), future problem-solving, and quick recall (quiz bowl).
Fayette County Public Schools standings in Region 22:
Overall: first, Rosa Parks; second, Meadowthorpe; fourth, Clays Mill; fifth, Ashland; sixth, Liberty; eighth, Cassidy; ninth, Athens-Chilesburg
Future problem-solving: first, Rosa Parks; second, Meadowthorpe; third, Clays Mill; fourth, ACE; fifth, Ashland
Quick recall: first, Rosa Parks; second, Meadowthorpe; fourth, Clays Mill
Individual results:
Math: first, Joseph Vulakh, Meadowthorpe; second, Jonah Hubert, Ashland; third, Yusuf Kahloon, Rosa Parks; fourth, Chakri Gudlavalleti, Rosa Parks; fifth, Jonah Ivanov, Clays Mill
Science: first, Siddharth Sundar, Liberty; second, Jonah Hubert, Ashland; third, Joseph Vulakh, Meadowthorpe; fourth, Abigail Hiens, Meadowthorpe; fifth, Vijay Karthikeyan, Rosa Parks
Social studies: first, Chakri Gudlavalleti, Rosa Parks; second, Yusuf Kahloon, Rosa Parks; fourth, Tom Beck, Meadowthorpe
Language arts: second, Nina Tay, Rosa Parks; fourth, Jonas Maggard, Ashland; fifth, Ayaan Arain, Rosa Parks
Arts and humanities: first, Hasita Karthikeyan, Rosa Parks; second, Lawrence Bai, Meadowthorpe; fourth, Nina Tay, Rosa Parks; fifth, Siddharth Sundar, Liberty.
Composition: second, Rowan Sturgill, Clays Mill; third, Ava Grace Melloan, Cassidy; fourth (tie), Reese Collins, Meadowthorpe; fourth (tie), Ruthie DeLacey, Clays Mill
▪ Students from technical centers in several counties participated in the SkillsUSA Region 9 competition March 3 in Lexington. High school students placing first, second or third could qualify for state competition, depending on the event. (* indicates qualified for state)
Eastside Tech results
30-second elevator Story: Teva Gilliam, third*
3D visualization and animation: Jax Curran and Donovan Richardson, first*
Action skills: Zakwan Valentine, first*; Luke Hisle, second*; Khalil Thomas, third*
Airbrush design: Eric Navarro, first*; Israel Angeles, second*
Audio/radio production: Khalil Thomas and Justin Washington, first*; David Shropshire and Vincent Gleeson, second*
Auto service tech 1: Brandon Burge, first; Jorge Ballote, second; William Henderson, third
Auto service technology: Corey Resinger, first*; Austin Day, second
Automotive refinishing technology: Scot Smith, first*; Robert Keller, second*; Tyler James, third*
Broadcast news production: Tyler Reyes, Keelin Toomey, Zakary Smiley and Josh Wooldridge, first*
Career showcase: Delia Charles, Jack Curran and Shemar Frasier, first*
Collision repair technology: Scott Ratliff, first*; Joseph Johnson, second*; Anthony Grant, third*
Computer programming: Jenish Rijal, first*
Crime scene investigation: Justin Watts, Shaelin Sechrest and Michael Sainato, first*; Tucker Myers, Patrick Mallory and Jesse Crouch, second*
Criminal justice: Cameron Buchignani, first*; Kaden Young, second*
Customer service: Donovan Richardson, second*; Robert Keller, third
Diesel equipment technology: Triston Keith, first*; Ben Waller, second*; Brendan Withers, third
Digital cinema production: Tia Lafayette and Robert Smith, first*; Leah Cardwell and Michael Wells, second*
Employment application process: Jimmy Robinson, first*
Extemporaneous speaking: Jamereus Jackson, first*
Firefighting: Adam Elias, first*; Mary Jo Campbell, second*
First aid/CPR: MaKayla Dugan and Teva Gilliam, second*
Interactive app and video game development: Paxton Barnett and Jamareus Jackson, first*; Justin Kimmon and Zakwan Valentine, second*
Job interview: Paxton Barnett, first*
Job skills demo A: Mary Jo Campbell, third
Job skills demo open: Justin Watts, third
Patriotic salute: Mark Chilver, Trenton Karr-Paepke, Michael Saintano, Ryan Weddington and Kaden Coleman, first*; Tywana Webb, Kyler Sebree and Trace Wilson, second*; Matthew Gabbard, third*
Power equipment technology: Autumn Whittington, first*; Cody Mahoney, second*; Lucas Brandenburg, third*
Photo art display: Doni Munoz, first*; Diana Lila, second*
Pin design: Lexi Gambrel, third
Quiz bowl: Cameron Buchignani, Antonio Disciplina, Keaton Hartman, Shaelin Sechrest and Donnie Helm, first*; Triston Keith, Patrick Mallory, Lucas Brandenburg, Ben Waller and Brendan Withers, second*
Related technical math: Austin Day, second; Tayshawn Bynum, third
Talent single: Bailey Ingram, first*; Tia Lafayette, second*
Technical computer applications: Tayshawn Bynum, first*
Transportation tool ID: Charlie Christy, first; Ashley Mosley, second; Blake Jarrell, third
Video production: LaShay Beatty and Tyler Hartley, first*
Southside Tech results
30-Second elevator story: Oscar Pulido, first*; Stevie Boytek, second*
Carpentry: Ty Hendricks, first*
Carpentry 1: Daniel McCollum, first*; Travis Markey, third
Commercial baking: Breanna Thomas, first*; Parker Teasdale, second*
Culinary arts: Elijah Corbett, first*; Hunter Ward, second*
Customer service: Celeste Caldwell, first*
Electrical construction Wiring: Danil Slesarenko, first*
Electronics technology: Briana Clark, first*
First aid/CPR: Tara Keel, first*
Industrial motor controls: Jacob Burris, first*
Job interview: Racquan Benton, second*
Job skills demo A: Arif Moula, first*; Kyla Hanley, second*
Medical math: Natasha Hinton, first
Mobile robotics technology: Arif Moula and Jordan Miracle, third*
Nursing assisting: Mickey Myers, first
Pledge: Adam Onan, first*; Michael Tipton, second
Prepared speech: Kim Vargas, first
Related technical math: Ira Chaplin, first
Residential systems installation: Axel Rincon, first*; Gray Hancock, second
T-shirt design: Tyler Gaines, first*
Welding: Codey Coley, first*
Welding 1: Cameron Brangers, second*; Oscar Pulido, third
Welding sculpture: Sam Smarr, first*
Miscellaneous
▪ Midway University has received a $15,670 grant from Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Kentucky to support its Providing Academic Transitions to Higher Education Mentoring program. This is the third consecutive year that Midway has received the grant, bringing Toyota’s total investment in the program to more than $47,000.
PATH mentors, all current Midway University students, assist underrepresented high school students toward completion of post-secondary education. Implemented in 2012, the program has grown to provide 42 student mentors to serve 110 students from Leestown Middle School, Dunbar High School, Woodford County Middle School and Woodford County High School.
Sports
▪ The 2016-17 Morton Boys Basketball team received the following accolades: All Teams Superintendent’s Award for the Highest Team GPA (3.51); sixth grade: 11th Region Champions and 2017 Gold Bracket State Champs; seventh grade: 11th Region Final Four; Fayette County Public Schools regular season runner up; and FCPS tournament champions; eighth grade: 11th region Final Four and FCPS Tournament Final Four.
Comments