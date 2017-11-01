UK’s top academic officer leaving after less than three years in the job

The University of Kentucky’s academic chief is leaving for a private sector job, President Eli Capilouto announced Wednesday morning.
UK Provost Tim Tracy will resign on Dec. 31 to become chief executive officer of Aprecia Pharmaceuticals, a research and development company in Cincinnati.
“Our provost did not seek this opportunity,” Capilouto said in a campus-wide email. “It sought him.”
Tracy has been provost since February 2015, when he was hired to replace Christine Riordan, who left UK after 18 months. Tracy temporarily left his role as dean of the College of Pharmacy to serve as interim provost for more than a year in 2012 and 2013, before Riordan was hired. His current annual salary is $447,741.
He had embarked on several complicated and ambitious initiatives, including a complete reorganization of academic and student life departments and dramatic goals to improve retention and graduation rates.
Capilouto cited Tracy’s accomplishments, including the current strategic plan, a new need-based strategy for financial aid, and new medical school sites in Bowling Green, Morehead and Northern Kentucky.
“His impact is deep and lasting,” Capilouto said.
Capilouto said he would move quickly to decide on his next steps.
Tracy received a bachelor’s degree in pharmacy from Ohio Northern University and a doctorate in clinical pharmacy from Purdue University. He completed a postdoctoral fellowship in clinical pharmacology at Indiana University. He was a faculty member at West Virginia University and the University of Minnesota before coming to UK in 2010 as dean of the College of Pharmacy.
