Spin the Brim
A collection of Derby hats in 360
May 4, 2017 9:00 a.m.
We invited nine of Kentucky’s best dressed to tell us about their feathers, frills and fascinators while we used 28 cameras to photograph them from 360 degrees, creating a unique way to view their hats.
Dia Davidson
Scott White
Vicki Tobin
Dianet Valencia
Mary Ginocchio
Nicole Green
Sally Baker
Kristen Ingwell Goode
Clark Davis
Reporter: Harriett Hendren and Sally Scherer
Audio: Caitlyn Stroh and Todd Feeback
Producer: Ben Connors
Assistant producer: Andrew Polino
Logistics: Ron Garrison
Photo editing: Sohail Al-Jamea
Design and development: Kristi Walker