



Spin the Brim A collection of Derby hats in 360

We invited nine of Kentucky’s best dressed to tell us about their feathers, frills and fascinators while we used 28 cameras to photograph them from 360 degrees, creating a unique way to view their hats.































































































Dia Davidson 0:00 / 1:04



























































































Scott White 0:00 / 0:36































































































Vicki Tobin 0:00 / 0:56































































































Dianet Valencia 0:00 / 0:41































































































Mary Ginocchio 0:00 / 0:49































































































Nicole Green 0:00 / 0:43































































































Sally Baker 0:00 / 0:42































































































Kristen Ingwell Goode 0:00 / 0:59































































































Clark Davis 0:00 / 0:48