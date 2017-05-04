Spin the Brim

A collection of Derby hats in 360

May 4, 2017 9:00 a.m.

We invited nine of Kentucky’s best dressed to tell us about their feathers, frills and fascinators while we used 28 cameras to photograph them from 360 degrees, creating a unique way to view their hats.

Dia Davidson
Scott White
Vicki Tobin
Dianet Valencia
Mary Ginocchio
Nicole Green
Sally Baker
Kristen Ingwell Goode
Clark Davis
Reporter: Harriett Hendren and Sally Scherer
Audio: Caitlyn Stroh and Todd Feeback
Producer: Ben Connors
Assistant producer: Andrew Polino
Logistics: Ron Garrison
Photo editing: Sohail Al-Jamea
Design and development: Kristi Walker

About this project

Seeking to create a unique perspective on one of the Derby's most beautiful traditions, the Derby hat was the goal of this 3D imaging project.

Surrounded by a canopy of 28 cameras, our Derby hat models — also known as local folks who own awesome hats and fascinators — were photographed, creating 28 images from just as many vantage points. Take a glimpse inside our studio to see how the images were produced.

The McClatchy video team then experimented with the images so that a viewer could turn them around and view the hats from any angle. Using a flipbook technique, the 3D Derby hat project is an example of virtual reality storytelling, allowing viewers to visualize objects in the news.