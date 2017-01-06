Politics & Government

January 6, 2017 11:32 AM

Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton

By Curtis Tate and Anita Kumar

McClatchy Washington Bureau

WASHINGTON

Kentucky Republican Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton met with President-elect Donald Trump on Friday in New York.

Trump transition spokesman Sean Spicer declined to say whether Hampton is being considered for a job or Trump is seeking her advice or ideas. A call to the office of Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin was not immediately returned.

Trump has yet to nominate anyone for secretary of agriculture or veterans affairs. Spicer did mention that Hampton had served in the military.

Hampton, 58, is an Air Force veteran and the first African-American to hold statewide office in Kentucky.

Trump has nominated another Kentuckian, Elaine Chao, to serve as secretary of transportation. Chao, a former labor secretary, is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

Curtis Tate: 202-383-6018, @tatecurtis

Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01

