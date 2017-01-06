Trump meets with Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton

1:20 Snow day for the birds Pause

0:14 Side roads remain snow covered Friday morning

0:18 No snow plow? No problem. Use a table

1:36 Isaiah Briscoe knows John Calipari is pushing his buttons

2:49 John Calipari: 'That's about as well as we can play'

1:18 De'Aaron Fox on UK's defense

3:21 Angry union workers confront Gov. Matt Bevin

1:23 Update on chemical weapons plant

0:28 Paris star Jekobi Wells connects on game-winning shot