You’ll soon be sharing the road with more overweight, harder-to-stop trucks

0:41 Trump flag flies in military vehicle convoy Pause

0:31 On UK's memorable Senior Night

0:47 John Calipari: If road fans don't cuss me, I should retire

2:15 Soccer Center closing doors

1:04 Bam Adebayo says UK has to start fast against Florida

3:10 UK celebrates senior basketball standouts Makayla Epps, Evelyn Akhator

0:39 Danny Clark says Ohio State tattoo not a big deal

1:42 How one inaugural speech might have killed a president, plus four other inauguration facts

0:34 Central Bank robbery