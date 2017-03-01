Senate President Stivers attacks Herald-Leader in floor speech

"There is nothing that really exceeds the Herald-Leader's ignorance other than their arrogance," Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, said Wednesday, March 1, 2017. He called for the newspaper to retract a story that said the Republican-led Senate does not plan to hear Senate Bill 181, which would stop parents who have a substantiated instance of child abuse or neglect on their record from removing their children from public school without court approval. "The story is complete and accurate," responded Herald-Leader Editor Peter Baniak.