Stivers: Pension boards, not legislature, responsible for debts

    House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, told reporters after a private House GOP caucus on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, that much work remains on Gov. Matt Bevin’s public pension bill.

House Speaker Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, told reporters after a private House GOP caucus on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, that much work remains on Gov. Matt Bevin’s public pension bill. Jack Brammer jbrammer@herald-leader.com
Politics & Government

Lawmakers still have ‘a lot of work to do’ on Bevin’s pension bill, Hoover says

By Jack Brammer

jbrammer@herald-leader.com

October 31, 2017 5:06 PM

FRANKFORT

Kentucky lawmakers still have “a lot of work to do” on Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposal to overhaul the state’s ailing public pension systems, House Speaker Jeff Hoover said Tuesday after meeting for nearly two hours behind closed doors with his Republican colleagues in the state House.

“It’s clear we got a lot of work to do to move forward on this issue,” said Hoover, R-Jamestown.

He said no vote was taken on the bill during the GOP caucus meeting and that he does not know if a special legislative session to approve pension legislation is likely to be held in the next two weeks.

“That’s up to the governor,” he said, adding that “we are committed to continuing working every single day to have a solution that provides a long-term foundation for our pension systems that will allow them to be sustainable and solvent in the years to come.”

Hoover said he expects changes to be made to the bill, but he declined to identify them.

Bevin, also a Republican, has repeatedly promised to call a special session this year on public pensions but he has not yet announced a specific date. A special session would take at least five days and cost taxpayers about $65,000 a day.

There appears to be support for the bill, which was released to lawmakers on Friday, in the Republican-led Senate, where Republicans outnumber Democrats 27-11. But in the House, where Republicans hold a 64-36 majority, at least three Republicans already have said they cannot support the proposed bill.

Jack Brammer: (502) 227-1198, @BGPolitics

