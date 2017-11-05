With House Republicans in disarray, retiree group asks Bevin to delay pension vote

Moments after state Rep. Jeff Hoover resigned as speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives Sunday, an advocacy group asked Gov. Matt Bevin to abandon a special legislative session to overhaul Kentucky’s ailing public pension systems.
Citing a sexual harassment scandal that toppled Hoover and threatens other Republican lawmakers, Larry Totten, president of Kentucky Public Retirees, said pension reform should be handled during the regular 2018 law-making session that starts in January.
“Too many extraneous issues exist now and will likely continue into the next several weeks,” Totten said in a statement. “These (issues) need calmer and cooler heads as they tackle the most serious financial crisis we have faced in decades.”
Bevin’s proposed pension plan was already reeling, with House Republican leaders acknowledging in recent days that there are not enough votes to pass the bill as it is currently written.
Bevin toured the state last week to drum up support for the bill, and has been adamant that he will call a special session to deal with the issue this year.
His office did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.
