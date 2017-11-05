Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against the Republican proposal to reform the state's pension system outside of the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017.
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against the Republican proposal to reform the state's pension system outside of the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com
Demonstrators hold signs during a rally against the Republican proposal to reform the state's pension system outside of the Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017. Alex Slitz aslitz@herald-leader.com

Politics & Government

With House Republicans in disarray, retiree group asks Bevin to delay pension vote

By Daniel Desrochers

ddesrochers@herald-leader.com

November 05, 2017 5:39 PM

Moments after state Rep. Jeff Hoover resigned as speaker of the Kentucky House of Representatives Sunday, an advocacy group asked Gov. Matt Bevin to abandon a special legislative session to overhaul Kentucky’s ailing public pension systems.

Citing a sexual harassment scandal that toppled Hoover and threatens other Republican lawmakers, Larry Totten, president of Kentucky Public Retirees, said pension reform should be handled during the regular 2018 law-making session that starts in January.

“Too many extraneous issues exist now and will likely continue into the next several weeks,” Totten said in a statement. “These (issues) need calmer and cooler heads as they tackle the most serious financial crisis we have faced in decades.”

Bevin’s proposed pension plan was already reeling, with House Republican leaders acknowledging in recent days that there are not enough votes to pass the bill as it is currently written.

Bevin toured the state last week to drum up support for the bill, and has been adamant that he will call a special session to deal with the issue this year.

His office did not respond to a request for comment Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

    State Rep. Jeff Hoover, R-Jamestown, announced he will step down from his leadership role in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Nov. 5, 2017.

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House 1:35

Watch Jeff Hoover step down as speaker of the Kentucky House
House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now' 2:44

House Republicans give ‘full support’ to Jeff Hoover 'right now'
Jeff Hoover and other Republicans say they can't vote for current pension bill 1:22

Jeff Hoover and other Republicans say they can't vote for current pension bill

View More Video