Strong addition to Lexington council

1:24 How the GOP recruited Kentucky House candidates Pause

0:40 Sen. Rand Paul criticizes FBI Director James Comey

1:32 Nancy Jo Kemper's thoughts after concession to Andy Barr

1:01 Benny Snell: More can be added to wildcat

1:14 De'Aaron Fox: We're feeding off each other

1:22 Eddie Gran: We had a fantastic practice

2:50 Senate President Robert Stivers predicts GOP control of state House

1:42 Tempur Sealy CEO Scott Thompson

2:35 Eddie Gran talks about UK's third-down call at the end