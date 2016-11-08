Strong addition to Lexington council

Congratulations to Sasha Love Higgins on her victory over incumbent 2nd District Council member Shevawn Akers.
Higgins, general manager of the Hampton Inn in Beaumont, will bring impressive energy and deep background in the hospitality industry to the council.
District 2 — the only contested council seat Tuesday — encompasses a diverse area that runs from the western end of downtown to Spurr Road and Interstate 75/64. It includes some of Lexington’s oldest neighborhoods along the Georgetown Street corridor, the long-established Meadowthorpe, and some of the newest out Leestown Road as well as the mixed-use Distillery District along Manchester Street.
Her business experience should be valuable as she works to fulfill campaign promises to work with the school district, churches and other organizations to improve educational opportunities and job readiness. She also pledged to seek alliances to fight other community challenges, including heroin addiction and trafficking.
Higgins’ challenge will be to channel her impressive but general goals for the community and district into action. We wish her well in that effort.
