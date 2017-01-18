These are frightening times

He is not even in office and we are watching a dictatorship evolve right before our eyes.
Are we not those who uphold the Constitution? Are we not those who understand there is no freedom without equality? Are we not those who understand that freedom entails the freedom to dissent, the freedom to criticize; the freedom to have meaningful redress of grievance from our government?
We indeed live in a frightening time. Our forefathers had the safe refuge to organize and defeat tyranny. Here we have a tyrant with cowards about him and too few with the ethics or courage to stand against him.
We do not live in a nation of trust; but a dystopia of lies; there is nothing at all great about it.
This is not “fake news;” this is the reality we live in.
Robert Moreland
Lexington
