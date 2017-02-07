Where’s Rand Paul on the ban?

Sen. Rand Paul has remained silent on the Trump administration’s rash and ill-conceived executive order banning immigration from targeted Muslim-majority countries.
His own hometown of Bowling Green has long been an international refugee center with immigrants contributing positively to our community and economy.
My own neighborhood is happily multinational — one of its best attributes. I routinely see children from different races, ethnicities and religious backgrounds playing joyfully together, and it gives me hope for the future.
Given all this, I am appalled at Paul’s silence. I ask him not to betray our community and its values with tacit support, but to speak out against this order as have some of his fellow Republicans.
Oppose this move which would violate human and civil rights but do little to make us safer and may, in fact, increase the risk of terrorism as injustice fans the flames of radicalization.
Alison Langdon
Bowling Green
Comments