Electoral College still needed

Will Sutter’s Feb. 1 commentary claims that the Electoral College has “outlived its usefulness” and that its original function, “elite selection of the president,” has “atrophied.” Both his interpretation of the historical basis of its creation and its results in recent times are flawed.
The Founders recognized that there was a danger that more populous states could dominate national politics if officials were elected strictly by popular vote. Thus, they mandated equal legislative representation in the Senate and the use of the Electoral College to level the national electoral playing field.
The result today is exactly what the Founders envisioned and opposite of that described by Sutter: the elites in the Peoples Republics of California and New York were denied the opportunity to dictate to the “deplorables” in the interior who would lead this nation.
The New York Times’ Nov. 16 statistics illustrate that the Electoral College results spoke for the 2,626 counties covering 3 million square miles that voted for Donald Trump, not the 487 counties in 530,000 square miles that voted for Hillary Clinton. I’m sure the irredeemables in the 118 of 120 counties in Kentucky who voted for Trump also appreciate the Electoral College.
David L. Patton
Lexington
