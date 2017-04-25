Letters to the Editor

April 25, 2017 6:23 PM

Disrespect toward Barr at town hall

I’ve only lived in Kentucky for a little over two years, but in that time I’ve found Kentuckians to be friendly, welcoming, polite. But Monday I saw a different kind of Kentuckian; rude, intolerant and consumed by hate.

I went to Congressman Andy Barr’s town hall at Lafayette High School. I was appalled. Many of those in attendance not only wouldn’t listen to Barr’s answers to their questions, they tried to shout him down. I don’t care if they disagree with him, that’s fine, but let him speak.

The Herald-Leader article identifies most of those there as Democrats, but these weren’t ordinary Democrats. When I entered the building, someone at the door was handing out red and green cards and asked if I was a member of Indivisible Bluegrass. I’d never heard of this group and I said no, so I was not given any cards. As it turned out, it was these card-waving people who spent the next 90 minutes interrupting with their loud, rude, narrow-minded shouts.

I was outraged by their actions. I don’t know who these people are, but I really hope I never see them again. They are a disgrace to Kentucky.

Arleigh Kerr

Lexington

