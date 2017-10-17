Letters to the Editor

Most of us are immigrants

October 17, 2017 6:42 PM

Recent letters to the editor indicate increased hostility and lack of empathy toward immigrants. The Great American Melting Pot was a term describing America’s diversity. Blended cultures and ethnicities made the United States a unique nation. Early settlers came to escape persecution, famine or government tyranny.

Today’s immigrants often flee similar plights. Hateful rhetoric and stereotypes do not solve problems, but cause division and distrust. We are all immigrants, save the Native Americans. In generations past, we were the interlopers. “Make America Great Again” by embracing diversity and refusing to hate.

Cheryl Keenan

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man injured in shooting is taken to hospital

    Police said a man was injured in a shooting at Chestnut and Fourth streets at about 5 p.m. Tuesday. After being shot outside, he ran to a home for help. No suspects were in custody.

Man injured in shooting is taken to hospital

Man injured in shooting is taken to hospital 0:27

Man injured in shooting is taken to hospital
What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high' 0:31

What are the odds recreational pot is legalized in Kentucky? 'Not high'
McCain denounces 'half-baked spurious nationalism' 1:18

McCain denounces 'half-baked spurious nationalism'

View More Video