Most of us are immigrants

Recent letters to the editor indicate increased hostility and lack of empathy toward immigrants. The Great American Melting Pot was a term describing America’s diversity. Blended cultures and ethnicities made the United States a unique nation. Early settlers came to escape persecution, famine or government tyranny.
Today’s immigrants often flee similar plights. Hateful rhetoric and stereotypes do not solve problems, but cause division and distrust. We are all immigrants, save the Native Americans. In generations past, we were the interlopers. “Make America Great Again” by embracing diversity and refusing to hate.
Cheryl Keenan
Lexington
