Gov. Matt Bevin unveil his “framework” for pension reform.
Gov. Matt Bevin unveil his “framework” for pension reform. Michael Reaves
Gov. Matt Bevin unveil his “framework” for pension reform. Michael Reaves

Letters to the Editor

Why should Kentuckians pay more if public employees won’t reciprocate?

October 27, 2017 6:55 PM

Workers, reciprocate

This is in response to your editorial “Pension plan stiffs retirees, helps who?” It is important to note the omission of any reference to the impact of pension reform on Kentucky workers and taxpayers. To put our pension deficit in context, our estimates show that the current unfunded pension liability is over $60 billion. Contrast this amount with 2016 general fund revenue of just over $10 billion, and it’s clear we have a huge problem.

Paying off the unfunded liability and honoring benefits that have already been earned by state workers will be an extraordinary effort, considering funding also needs to be found for essential state services such as education, health care and infrastructure.

To this point, state employees have resisted even the slightest adjustment to future unearned pension benefits, even though past benefits have been guaranteed at great cost. Kentuckians are going to have to ask themselves if they are willing to pay more in taxes without asking state employees to reciprocate by accepting reasonable changes to future benefits and installing safeguards so that this never happens again.

Aaron Ammerman

Bluegrass Institute Pension Reform Team

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Legacy of former UK football player's father had strong impact on his life

    'I wanted to be my dad since the day I was born.' Former UK football player Richard Lyons speaks to the media about the legacy of his dad, Dicky Lyons, and how much of it had impacted his own life.

Legacy of former UK football player's father had strong impact on his life

Legacy of former UK football player's father had strong impact on his life 1:57

Legacy of former UK football player's father had strong impact on his life
Former UK football coach says ‘Just get the win’ against TN 1:59

Former UK football coach says ‘Just get the win’ against TN
Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage 1:17

Drone's-eye view of Kentucky's fall foliage

View More Video