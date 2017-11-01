Letters to the Editor

Walk a mile ...

November 01, 2017 6:44 PM

America has too many guns and too many abortions, but absolute bans are not a solution to either problem. After all, there are some people in coal country who need guns to put protein on their tables. There are rape victims whose lives might be saved by a morning-after pill. Nevertheless, some hotheads shoot friends because they feel like it and others see abortion as a trendy lifestyle option.

Our country is seriously divided on these issues, even though both sides base their stances on the sanctity of human life. Both sides are driven to extreme positions by the same moral standard.

How do we solve this? Let’s start with a thought experiment. Put yourself into the shoes of someone else. Think about what it must be like for a woman who was raped at gunpoint. Was she thinking about the Founding Fathers or the joy of telling her husband that she is going to have a child? She is more likely wishing that her attacker did not have access to a gun, or considering whether abortion is the better of two awful choices.

But everyone is different. Talk about this experiment to others. Maybe we can progress beyond our current stalemate.

Douglas Andersen

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'A pension is a promise.' Public employees rally against GOP pension plan at Capitol

    Calling for the legislature to find new sources of revenue rather than make changes to the pension system, public employees rallied against the Republican proposal to reform the state's pension system.

'A pension is a promise.' Public employees rally against GOP pension plan at Capitol

'A pension is a promise.' Public employees rally against GOP pension plan at Capitol 2:11

'A pension is a promise.' Public employees rally against GOP pension plan at Capitol
Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer. 1:29

Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer.
Making pimento cheese sticks 1:33

Making pimento cheese sticks

View More Video