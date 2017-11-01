Hillary Rodham Clinton spoke at the 21st Annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on Oct. 28 in Washington.
Hillary Rodham Clinton spoke at the 21st Annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on Oct. 28 in Washington. Kevin Wolf AP/Human Rights Campaign
Hillary Rodham Clinton spoke at the 21st Annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on Oct. 28 in Washington. Kevin Wolf AP/Human Rights Campaign

Letters to the Editor

Hillary almost gone, thank goodness

November 01, 2017 6:46 PM

Every day when I open my eyes, I thank God in heaven that socialist Democrat Hillary Clinton was rejected by the American people.

I can’t think of a worst-case situation for America than her being the chief executive of this great country. She lacked character, energy and integrity to lead the United States.

She’s been a chronic liar about Benghazi, emails, terrorism, the Clinton Foundation and the Russian reset. She was lazy, arrogant and a hypocrite regarding women’s rights. She was wrong on global warming, guns, immigration, racial relations, higher taxes, the police, energy and any other topic you may choose. Thank God voters saw through her facade and dealt her the loss she justly deserved.

Watch her current nationwide book tour, “What Happened,” and you’ll see that she lacks any leadership ability outside of blaming others, and has no connection to average working people. She has only disgust for the American people, and we knew it. She was an overconfident chimera and America will be more wholesome when she fades into oblivion. She’s close.

Robert Adams

Lexington

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • 'A pension is a promise.' Public employees rally against GOP pension plan at Capitol

    Calling for the legislature to find new sources of revenue rather than make changes to the pension system, public employees rallied against the Republican proposal to reform the state's pension system.

'A pension is a promise.' Public employees rally against GOP pension plan at Capitol

'A pension is a promise.' Public employees rally against GOP pension plan at Capitol 2:11

'A pension is a promise.' Public employees rally against GOP pension plan at Capitol
Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer. 1:29

Is Bevin's rhetoric hurting the GOP's pension plan? Watch Jeff Hoover answer.
Making pimento cheese sticks 1:33

Making pimento cheese sticks

View More Video