Hillary almost gone, thank goodness

Every day when I open my eyes, I thank God in heaven that socialist Democrat Hillary Clinton was rejected by the American people.
I can’t think of a worst-case situation for America than her being the chief executive of this great country. She lacked character, energy and integrity to lead the United States.
She’s been a chronic liar about Benghazi, emails, terrorism, the Clinton Foundation and the Russian reset. She was lazy, arrogant and a hypocrite regarding women’s rights. She was wrong on global warming, guns, immigration, racial relations, higher taxes, the police, energy and any other topic you may choose. Thank God voters saw through her facade and dealt her the loss she justly deserved.
Watch her current nationwide book tour, “What Happened,” and you’ll see that she lacks any leadership ability outside of blaming others, and has no connection to average working people. She has only disgust for the American people, and we knew it. She was an overconfident chimera and America will be more wholesome when she fades into oblivion. She’s close.
Robert Adams
Lexington
